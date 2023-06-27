×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘The Idol’ Song ‘One of the Girls’ Debuts at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

The track, performed by The Weeknd, JENNIE and Lily-Rose Depp, is one of two from the show on the latest tally.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye The Idol
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in The Idol. Eddy Chen/HBO

Music from HBO’s The Idol lands at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart as The Weeknd’s “One of the Girls,” with JENNIE and Lily-Rose Depp, crowns the July 1-dated tally.

Related

Lily-Rose Depp, The Idol

The Weeknd, JENNIE & Lily-Rose Depp Share ‘One of Your Girls,’ A Sex Song…

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running June 16-22

“One of the Girls” paces the July 1 survey after the song was teased prior to its eventual June 23 release. The tune itself was then heard in The Idol’s June 25 episode.

It’s one of two songs from the series to appear on the latest list; The Weeknd’s “Take Me Back,” from the show’s June 18 episode, debuts at No. 10.

A third song from the series, “Popular” (The Weeknd, Playboi Carti and Madonna), reached No. 7 on the June 10-dated chart.

The top non-The idol entry comes from Rauw Alejandro and Bizarrap, whose collaboration “Baby Hello” debuts at No. 2. The song was released June 23, but was teased on June 21 as part of the pair’s other collaboration, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 56,” released that day. (It concurrently bows at No. 17 on Hot Trending Songs.)

Music from Chris Brown, NCT DREAM and Lil Tjay round out the top five.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad