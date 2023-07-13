‘The Crowded Room’ Sends Bill Withers to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart

After a synch in Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room, Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” leads Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for June 2023.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of June 2023.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bill Withers Irma Thomas See latest videos, charts and news

“Lovely Day” can be heard in the series premiere of the new Apple TV+ series, which first aired alongside its first three episodes on June 9. In June 2023, “Lovely Day” earned 13.1 million official on-demand U.S. streams and 3,000 downloads, according to Luminate.

Released in 1977 and found on Withers’ album Menagerie from that same year, “Lovely Day” peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1978. The song returned to the Billboard charts upon its The Crowded Room synch, re-entering the R&B Digital Song Sales chart at No. 13 on the June 24-dated survey.

Irma Thomas’ “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)” appears at No. 2 on Top TV Songs after being heard in the sixth season premiere of Netflix’s Black Mirror (June 15). The song earned 368,000 streams in June 2023. “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)” was one of four songs from Thomas to reach the Hot 100, peaking at No. 52 in August 1964.

A pair of songs from Based on a True Story, a newly premiered series from Peacock, debut at Nos. 3 and 4 on Top TV Songs. Europe’s “The Final Countdown,” from the show’s fourth episode, lands at No. 3 (5.5 million streams, 2,000 downloads), followed by Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” at No. 4 (15.4 million streams, 2,000 downloads). Both episodes premiered June 8.

See the full top 10, also featuring music from Love Island (UK), The Bear and Cruel Summer, below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Lovely Day,” Bill Withers, The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

2. “Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand),” Irma Thomas, Black Mirror (Netflix)

3. “The Final Countdown,” Europe, Based on a True Story (Peacock)

4. “Under Pressure,” Queen & David Bowie, Based on a True Story (Peacock)

5. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish, Love Island (ITV2)

6. “Hold the Line,” Toto, Love Island (ITV2)

7. “She Drives Me Crazy,” Fine Young Cannibals, The Bear (Hulu)

8. “My Own Worst Enemy,” Lit, Cruel Summer (Freeform)

9. “She’s So High,” Tal Bachmann, Cruel Summer (Freeform)

10. “Stuck in the Middle With You,” Stealers Wheel, Love Island (ITV2)