The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Crowns LyricFind U.S. Chart After Docuseries Premiere

The Billboard charts are already seeing movement for The Beatles following the release of new Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, including on the LyricFind U.S. tally, where the song “Get Back” rises to No. 1 on the Dec. 4-dated survey.

The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company is the world’s leader in licensed lyrics, with data provided by more than 5,000 publishers and utilized by more than 100 services, including Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Microsoft, SoundHound and iHeartRadio. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 28, two days after the Disney+ premiere of the docuseries.

“Get Back” vaults to No. 1 for its first week atop the tally and The Beatles’ first ruler there altogether, eclipsing the No. 2 peak of “Come Together” in April 2020.

According to LyricFind, lyric usages and searches of “Get Back” saw a 1,965% increase in the U.S. following Get Back’s Nov. 26 premiere.

In all, three songs by The Beatles reach LyricFind U.S. Following “Get Back” is “Don’t Let Me Down” (No. 14, up 709%) and “I Me Mine” (No. 20, up 1,383%) — and both songs were prominently featured in the docuseries, chronicling the recording process for each track.

Additionally, five tracks hit LyricFind Global, with the aforementioned “Get Back” (No. 2), “Don’t Let Me Down” (No. 12) and “I Me Mine” (No. 15) joined by “Two of Us” (No. 21) and “The Long and Winding Road” (No. 25).

George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” a song originally written during the sessions for the Let It Be album (whose making is chronicled in Get Back), also appears on LyricFind Global after its appearance in the series, starting at No. 24.

Further gains for The Beatles are expected on the Billboard charts dated Dec. 11, most of which encompass the Nov. 26-Dec. 2 tracking period.