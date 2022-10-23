The 1975 Extends U.K. Chart Streak With ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

The 1975 lands at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart with Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the British alternative rock outfit’s fifth consecutive leader.

Led by Matt Healy, the Cheshire, England band previously led the Official U.K. Chart their self-titled 2013 set, 2016’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, 2018’s A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships, and 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form.

With their fast start, the 1975 enter the premium class of artists to have taken top spot with all five of their studio albums, drawing level with Ed Sheeran. The leader of that particular tally is Noel Gallagher, whose unbroken streak across Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds LPs stands at 10.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language also starts at No. 1 on Australia’s all-genres ARIA Chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the latest U.K. chart, published Oct. 21, is Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Return To The Dream Canteen (Warner Records). It’s the veteran U.S. rock act’s 10th U.K. top 10, and the followup to Unlimited Love, which dropped in April of this year and went to No. 1.

One spot down the chart, Atlanta hip-hop artist Lil Baby bounces to his first solo top 5 appearance with It’s Only Me (Motown/Quality Control), new at No. 3. That effort beats the No. 5 best for his 2021 collaborative project with Lil Durk, The Voice Of The Heroes. It’s Only Me blasts to No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200.

U.S. rock veterans Alter Bridge bag a fifth U.K. top 10 record with Pawns & Kings (Napalm), starting at No. 6, while Big Moon enjoys a first top 10 appearance with Is Everything (Fiction), arriving at No. 9. The English indie-rock four-piece previously impacted the chart with 2020’s Walking Like We Do, peaking at No. 19.

Also debuting on the latest frame is London rapper Rimzee, with his third mixtape Cold Feet (Rimzee), new at No. 11; Britpop-era band the Lightning Seeds with their comeback effort, See You In The Stars (BMG), at No. 16; English folk group the Unthanks with Sorrows Away (Rabblerouser), at No. 26; the Vamps, with their career retrospective 10 Years Of The Vamps (UMR/Virgin), at No. 30; and production wizard Brian Eno with FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE (Universal Music Recording), new at No. 32.