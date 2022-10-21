The 1975 Dominate Australia’s Chart With ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

The 1975 score a third leader in Australia as Being Funny In A Foreign Language (via Dirty Hit/RKT) blasts to the top.

Being Funny debuts at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, following the British band’s best-sellers Notes On A Conditional Form (from 2020) and I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (2016).

Produced by Jack Antonoff, Being Funny should hang around the national chart for a little while yet. Matt Healy and Co. will head Down Under for their At Their Very Best tour next April, with shows booked for Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

With their latest chart crown, The 1975 hold off The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Return of the Dream Canteen (Warner), the U.S. rock legends’ second release of 2020 The first, Unlimited Love, bowed at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart following its release in April.

Also new to the top tier is Ocean Alley with their fourth studio effort Low Altitude Living (UNFD/Orchard), new at No. 3. That’s an equal career high for Ocean Alley, whose previous album, Lonely Diamond from 2020, also hit No. 3. The psychedelic rock band from Sydney’s northern beaches enjoyed a breakthrough with their sophomore album from 2018, Chiaroscuro (peaking at No. 11 on the ARIA Chart), which yielded “Confidence,” the winner of triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby blasts to No. 7 on the ARIA Albums Chart with his third studio effort It’s Only Me (Capitol/Universal), for his first appearance in the top 10, while U.S. rock band Alter Bridge bag a top 10 entry with Pawns & Kings (Orchard), their seventh studio album. It’s new No. 9.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, published Friday (Oct. 21), Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (Capitol/Universal) remains glued to the top spot, while Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz’s “Miss You” flies 52-4 for its first stint in the top 10.

Further down the tally, singles from Imagine Dragons (“Bones” at No. 45 via Interscope/Universal) and Lil Yachty (“Poland” at No. 49 via Universal) make their first appearances.

Finally, Blink-182 returns to the weekly survey with “Edging” (Columbia/Sony), the skate-rock band’s first recording with Tom DeLonge in a decade. It’s new at No. 50. The reunited band will tour Australia as part of a global tour in support of “Edging” and a forthcoming album.