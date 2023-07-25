Hot 100 First-Timers: That Mexican OT & DRODi Debut With Paul Wall Collab ‘Johnny Dang’

That Mexican OT and DRODi chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, thanks to their breakthrough hit with Paul Wall, “Johnny Dang.”

The song, released May 26 through Manifest Music/Good Money Global/GoodTalk/Geffen/Interscope Records, debuts at No. 97 with 5.9 million U.S. streams (up 19%), 315,000 radio audience impressions and 1,000 downloads sold (up 61%) in the July 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The single also opens at No. 18 on Hot Rap Songs and rises 35-26 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Explore Explore That Mexican OT See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While the cut earns That Mexican OT and DRODi their first Hot 100 ink, it marks a 16-year comeback for Paul Wall, who adds his ninth career entry on the chart and first since “I’m Throwed,” featuring Jermaine Dupri, in 2007 (No. 87 peak). In 2006, Wall spent two weeks at No. 1, via his featured credit on Nelly’s “Grillz” (also featuring Ali and Gipp).

“Johnny Dang” became That Mexican OT and DRODi’s first overall chart entry each when it debuted on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and the Hot 100’s Bubbling Under tally in June.

The song’s title is an ode to the Texas jeweler of the same name, who appears in the song’s video.

That Mexican OT (real name Virgil Rene Gazca), from Bay City, Texas, has been active in the Houston hip-hop scene. He has released five LPs: South Texas Project (2020), Southside Steppin (2021), 1 Double 0 (2021), Nonsense and Mexican Shit (2022) and The Show Must Go On with Saxkboy KD (this year).

Freeport, Texas-based rapper DRODi is a frequent collaborator of That Mexican OT’s. Before “Johnny Dang,” they teamed for the tracks “Padre,” “Sidewalk,” “Slap,” “DRO-T,” “24z” and “Bow Down,” all since last year.