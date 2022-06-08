Tems Tops Emerging Artists Chart for First Time, Chase McDaniel & Dehd Debut in Top 10

Tems rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated June 11), ruling as the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to her featured credit on Future’s hit “Wait for U,” also featuring Drake.

The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated May 14 and places at No. 3 on the latest ranking. It earned the Nigerian singer-songwriter her first leader and third entry on the chart, following two other featured turns: on Wizkid’s “Essence,” also featuring Justin Bieber (No. 9 peak, October 2021), and Drake’s “Fountains” (No. 26, September 2021).

Tems concurrently boasts a weekly-record 10 entries on the recently-launched Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a third consecutive week. Here’s a recap:

Rank, Artist Billing, Title

No. 3, Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

No. 4, Tems, “Free Mind”

No. 5, Tems, “Higher”

No. 10, Tems feat. Brent Faiyaz, “Found”

No. 17, Tems, “Damages”

No. 26, Tems, “Replay”

No. 27, Tems, “The Key”

No. 30, Tems, “Ice T”

No. 31, Tems, “Crazy Tings”

No. 42, Tems, “Interference”

Chase McDaniel opens at No. 2 on Emerging Artists, thanks to his breakthrough single “Project.” The track debuts at No. 1 on Country Digital Song Sales, and No. 4 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, with 10,400 downloads sold, according to Luminate. The track, which began building buzz on TikTok, sparks McDaniel’s first appearances on Billboard‘s charts.

Plus, Chicago-based rock group Dehd debuts at No. 7 on Emerging Artists, thanks to its new LP Blue Skies. The set opens at No. 26 on Top Album Sales (2,800 sold) and No. 20 on Vinyl Albums (2,000 sold on vinyl).

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard‘s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

