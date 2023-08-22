Hot 100 First-Timers: Teddy Swims Makes a Splash With ‘Lose Control’

Teddy Swims is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, as the singer-songwriter debuts with his single “Lose Control.”

The song, released June 23 via SWIMS Int./Warner Records, arrives at No. 99 with 7.1 million U.S. streams (up 17%) and 3,000 downloads sold (up 17%) in the Aug. 11-17 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also ranks at No. 27 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, after reaching No. 25 a week earlier.

Radio-wise, the song rises 39-37 in its second week on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. It became his second entry at the format, and first in a lead role, following his featured turn on Meghan Trainor’s “Bad for Me” (No. 15 peak, September 2022).

Teddy Swims (real name Jaden Dimsdale) from Conyers, Ga., first appeared on a Billboard chart in 2021 when his debut EP, Unlearning, debuted and peaked at No. 98 on Top Current Album Sales. Three months later, he appeared on a songs chart for the first time with his track “Simple Things.” It reached No. 14 on Digital Song Sales in September 2021, after he performed it on CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden.

His third EP, Tough Love, debuted and peaked at No. 200 on the Billboard 200 in February 2022, marking his first appearance on the chart. He’s released one EP since: Sleep Is Exhausting, in November 2022. His debut studio album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, is due Sept. 15.

Among his other chart appearances, he’s tallied three entries on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs: “Loveless,” with TELYKast (No. 44 peak in April 2022), “All That Really Matters” (No. 13, August 2022) and “Easy to Love” (by Armin van Buuren and Matoma featuring Teddy Swims; No. 34, this January).

Teddy Swims is currently performing on a string of shows in Australia. Next month, he’ll hit the road on his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour, which is set to run through November in the U.S. and Canada.