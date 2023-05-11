‘Ted Lasso’ Reigns on Top TV Songs Chart Thanks to Bob Marley Singalong

Bob Marley & the Wailers’ ‘70s classic “Three Little Birds” reigns on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for April 2023 after being heard in the latest season of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of April 2023.

“Three Little Birds” accumulated 9.6 million official on-demand U.S. streams and 4,000 downloads in April 2023, rising after its synch in the sixth episode of Ted Lasso’s third season, which aired April 19. In the episode, the AFC Richmond team sings the song on its bus, with the original beginning to play as well.

The song appeared on Bob Marley & the Wailers’ 1977 album Exodus, which peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 in August of that year. It’s also found on the Marley greatest hits compilation Legend, which boasts 781 weeks on the Billboard 200 since 1984 and counting, having spent all but one week in 2023 within the tally’s top 100.

“Three Little Birds” is joined on the April 2023 chart by fellow Ted Lasso synch “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Peter, Paul & Mary. Added to the season’s fourth episode (April 5), the song — No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 1963 — earned 568,000 streams and 1,000 downloads last month.

The new Netflix series Beef, meanwhile, makes the biggest splash on the April 2023 survey, accounting for three of the top four and six of the tally’s 10 entries. The alternative-leaning soundtrack is led by Incubus’ “Drive,” which bows at No. 2 thanks to 9.5 million streams and 2,000 downloads. It’s followed by Hoobastank’s “The Reason” (8.6 million streams, 3,000 downloads) and The Offspring’s “Self Esteem” (7.1 million streams, 1,000 downloads) at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

“Drive” was an eight-week No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart in 2001, while “The Reason” peaked at No. 1 for a week in April 2004 and “Self Esteem” reached No. 4 in October 1994.

See the rest of the top 10, which also features music from Fire Country and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, below.

