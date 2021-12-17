Tunefind Top TV/Movie Syncs of 2021: Here’s the ‘Ted Lasso’ Song That Reigns Supreme

Tunefind has revealed its top TV shows, movies, songs and artists for 2021 onscreen music syncs.

Martin Solveig and Dragonette’s “Hello” — which was featured on Ted Lasso — lands at No. 1 on Tunefind’s year-end top songs list, while Grey’s Anatomy is the year’s top show, Bridgerton is the top new show, Free Guy holds top movies honors, The Rolling Stones are top artist and Kris Bowers is the top composer.

The music discovery website Tunefind’s year-end rankings are based only on traffic and interaction on its website, which helps fans identify what song they heard in a TV show or film. Tunefind’s year-end charts are separate from the monthly Top TV Songs chart, presented with Billboard. The monthly Top TV Songs chart ranks the top songs that appear in TV shows each month, using a combination of metrics from Tunefind and MRC Data.

“Hello” received a high-profile sync in Apple’s Ted Lasso as part of the ninth episode of its second season. Originally released in 2010, the track reached a new high of No. 2 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart in early October.

Ted Lasso itself, whose music supervision was overseen by Tony Von Pervieux and Christa Miller, appears at No. 5 on the top TV shows chart, which is led for the fifth year in a row by ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (supervisor Kasey Truman). The latter boasts one title on the top songs list, too: Anson Seabra’s “Walked Through Hell,” at No. 8, from the eighth episode of its 17th season.

The rest of the top shows ranking’s top five not already mentioned: Lucifer (Justin Kamps) and The Blacklist (John Bissell) at Nos. 2 and 3 — their same positions as 2020 — and Shameless (Ann Kline and Carly Van Skaik) at No. 4, up from No. 8 last year.

As for top new shows, that distinction goes to Bridgerton. The Alexandra Patsavas-supervised music nabbed two entries on the top songs ranking, led by JPOLND’s “The End” at No. 4.

The Rolling Stones claim the top artists No. 1 for 2021. The legendary rock band’s music was heard in such releases as Ted Lasso, Narcos: Mexico, 9-1-1: Lone Star, American Gods, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Cruella, Billions and many more.

Top composer honors go to Kris Bowers, who helms the scores for Bridgerton, Raising Dion, Black Monday and more. Meanwhile, the top film is Free Guy, whose in-movie music included songs by Mariah Carey, Logic and Frankie Valli, among others.

See each of the year-end rankings below.

Top Songs

“Hello,” Martin Solveig & Dragonette, Ted Lasso “Sometimes,” Davion Farris, The Chi “I Am the Antichrist to You,” Kishi Bashi, Rick and Morty “The End,” JPOLND, Bridgerton “Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi, the Four Seasons: Spring 1,” Max Richter, Daniel Hope, Konzerthaus Kammerorchester Berlin & Andre de Ridder, Bridgerton “What’s the Use,” Josh Levi & Raedio, Insecure “Moved,” LACES, Lucifer “Walked Through Hell,” Anson Seabra, Grey’s Anatomy “Wicked Game,” Lucifer Cast feat. Tom Ellis, Lucifer “WhoWho,” WizTheMC & Hugo, Atypical

Top TV Shows

Grey’s Anatomy (supervisor: Kasey Truman) Lucifer (Justin Kamps) The Blacklist (John Bissell) Shameless (Ann Kline & Carly Van Skaik) Ted Lasso (Tony Von Pervieux & Christa Miller) Sex Education (Matt Biffa) Yellowstone (Andrea von Foerster) Bridgerton (Alexandra Patsavas) Virgin River (Lindsay Wolfington) The Good Doctor (Ann Kline)

Top New TV Shows

Bridgerton (Alexandra Patsavas) Invincible (Justine von Winterfeldt) Ginny & Georgia (Kaya Pino) Loki (Dave Jordan & Shannon Murphy) Lupin (Pascal Mayer & Steve Bouyer)

Top Movies

Free Guy After We Fell (Dylan Bostick & Josh Kessler) Cruella (Susan Jacobs) Those Who Wish Me Dead (Justine von Winterfeldt) To All the Boys: Always and Forever (Laura Webb & Lindsay Wolfington) The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Rob Lowry) The Suicide Squad The Harder They Fall (Michelle Silverman) Black Widow (Dave Jordan) Shang Chi (Dave Jordan & Nick Lok)

Top Artists

The Rolling Stones Celeste Ruelle Davion Farris Radiohead Billie Eilish Sleeping At Last Leonard Cohen Bishop Briggs Michael Kiwanuka

Top Composers