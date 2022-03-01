Tears For Fears Is Tearing up Midweek U.K. Albums Chart With ‘The Tipping Point’

Tears For Fears could complete their comeback with a U.K. No. 1.

Based on midweek data published by the Official Charts Company, the veteran band’s latest LP The Tipping Point (Concord) is on track to become their third leader, and first in 33 years.

Warmly received by critics and fans, and boosted by some inspired live performances on late-night TV, The Tipping Point leads the midweek U.K. survey.

It’s Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith’s first album of original material since 2005 and it’s poised to join The Hurting (1983) and The Seeds of Love (1989) as their career chart toppers.

The Tipping Point leads a midweek Top 10 featuring a raft of new entries.

Central Cee is on the verge of his second U.K. Top 10 album with 23 (Central Cee), the West London rapper’s second mixtape. It’s new at No. 2.

Close behind is Avril Lavigne’s seventh studio album Love Sux (Parlophone), at No. 3. If it holds its ground, Love Sux would give the Canadian pop singer her sixth U.K. Top 10 and highest-charting record there since 2007’s The Best Damn Thing went to No. 1.

Meanwhile, former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr could snag his third Top 10 solo album with Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (BMG), new at No. 4.

Just outside the Top 5 is ARIA Award-winning Aussie rock outfit Gang of Youths, who are eyeing a U.K. chart best with Angel in Realtime (Warner Records), new at No. 6.

Further down the chart blast, blues artist Beth Hart’s covers album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin (Provogue) is set to arrive at No. 7; legendary German rock band Scorpions could bag a Top 10 with Rock Believer (Spinefarm), new at No. 8; and English rock veterans Half Man Half Biscuit could snag a Top 10 entry with their 15th studio effort, The Voltarol Years (RM Qualtrough). It’s new at No. 10.

The Official U.K. Albums and Singles Charts are published late Friday local time.