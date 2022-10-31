×
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Debuts at No. 1 In U.K.

It's Taylor Swift time on the U.K. charts.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/GI

It’s Taylor Swift time on the U.K. charts, as the pop superstar bags a rare chart double.

Following the release of her album Midnights (via EMI), Swift cleans up on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, bagging the No. 1 with “Anti-Hero,” and respectively taking out positions 3 and 4 with “Lavender Haze” and “Snow On The Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey.

“Anti-Hero,” which Swift has said described as “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” is also a favorite among Brits, as it becomes just her second U.K. chart-leader following 2017’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

With Midnights also rocketing to No. 1, Swift becomes the first female artist in nine years to simultaneously debut atop the Official Albums and Singles Charts, according to the Official Charts Company. Miley Cyrus was the last to do it, when Bangerz and “Wrecking Ball” both arrived at No. 1 on the Official Charts back in August 2013.

The single that stops a Swift trifecta on the latest chart, published Oct. 28, is Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (EMI), down 1-2, while David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s former chart-topper “I’m Good (Blue)” dips 2-5.

Meanwhile, the only non-Midnights track to enjoy a top 10 gain is Oliver Tree and Robin Schultz’s viral EDM release “Miss You” (Atlantic), up 9- 8, while Southstar’s version of the song slips 23-27 via B1/Ministry of Sound.

Following the release of their seventh studio album, The Car (via Domino Recordings), Arctic Monkeys park two tracks in the top tier, with “Body Paint” accelerating 60-22, while “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” enters one place below at No. 23, for the Sheffield, England alternative rock band’s 18th U.K. top 40 appearance.

Finally, U.S. singer Meghan Trainor lands her first U.K. top 40 single in four years with “Made You Look” (Epic), new at No. 28; Australian singer and songwriter Dean Lewis climbs with the teary “How Do I Say Goodbye” (Universal Music Australia), up 35-31; and Joel Corry and Tom Grennan debut with “Lionheart (Fearless)” (via Atlantic), new at No. 37.

