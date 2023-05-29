Taylor Swift Set For U.K. Singles Chart Splash

Taylor Swift is all set for a top 10 takeover in the U.K.

Following the release last Friday (May 26) of Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), three tracks from it are vying for top 10 berths.

Based on early sales and streaming data, “Karma” could vault 67-2, after the release of a new cut featuring Ice Spice. Further down the chart blast, fan favorite “Hits Different” could arrive at No. 8 and “Snow On The Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey, could enter the top 10, thanks to a re-recording with additional vocals from the alternative-pop artist. “Snow” starts at No. 10 on the chart blast.

Rapper J Hus could snag the highest new entry on the Official U.K. Chart with “It’s Crazy.” It’s new at No. 6 on the chart blast, and, if it holds its spot, would become the Brit’s fourth U.K. top 10 appearance.

Dua Lipa’s soundtrack from the forthcoming Barbie film, “Dance The Night,” is getting a lot of play time. It’s new at No. 16 on the chart blast, and should give Lipa her 23rd top 40 in the U.K. The Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular Mattel doll, and is accompanied by a soundtrack, Barbie the Album, which was produced by Mark Ronson and includes songs by Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Khalid, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, HAIM, The Kid Laroi, Ava Max and more.

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue’s Padamic is sweeping the country. The catchy electro-pop number “Padam Padam” is on the rise, and could crack the top 20 for the first time. It’s at No. 18 on the chart blast, after arriving at No. 26 on the chart proper last Friday, for the Australian pop veteran’s highest position on the survey since 2014’s “In The Blue” hit No. 12.

At the very top of the chart blast is, once again, “Miracle,” the throwback rave number by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding. It’s charging to an eighth non-consecutive appearance at the summit, for what would equal Harris’ longest reign for a single.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (June 2).

