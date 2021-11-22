Taylor Swift Blasts to U.K. No. 1 With ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift powers to the U.K. crown with Red (Taylor’s Version) (via EMI), her eight consecutive No. 1 LP.

Swift accumulates 72,000 chart sales, overtaking Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour to claim the biggest week for a female artist in 2021, the OCC reports.

That tally beats the opening week for the original Red album, which debuted at No. 1 back in November 2012 with 62,000 sales.

The second in Swift’s planned slate of rerecorded albums, Red (Taylor’s Version) opens in the U.K. with almost 57,000 sales (physical and digital sales), making it the fastest-selling female solo artist album of 2021 so far, outpacing Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

It’s the U.S. pop star’s fifth No. 1 album in less than three years, a streak that includes Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which set a U.K. chart record following its release earlier this year.

With her latest title, Swift now equals Kylie Minogue with eight solo No. 1s. The only female solo artist to have more is Madonna, with 12. Swift is also the first and only female artist to have eight U.K. No. 1s this century.

Elsewhere on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, Little Mix bow at No. 4 with their hits collection Between Us (RCA); Rod Stewart scores a 37th U.K. Top 10 with The Tears Of Hercules (EastWest/Rhino), new at No. 5; Idles earn a third Top 10 album with Crawler (Partisan), new at No. 6; Damon Albarn’s The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows (Transgressive) pours in at No. 7; and The Wanted’s Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits (Island) is new at No. 8.