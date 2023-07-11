×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Set For Big Splash on U.K. Singles Chart

Swift could land three U.K. top 10 singles.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift durante el primer concierto de su gira The Eras Tour, en el State Farm Stadium en Glendale, Arizona, el 17 de marzo de 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

It’s unlikely to be a Swift Sweep, though Taylor Swift is on track to land three singles in the U.K. top 10.

With Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) crushing the midweek U.K. albums chart, a trio of her singles are well-placed at the halfway stage.

Based on sales and streaming data published by the Official Charts Company, Swift’s Lover single “Cruel Summer” could hold at No. 5; “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” is tracking to become the highest new entry, at No. 6; and “Mine (Taylor’s Version)” is close behind, new at No. 8.

As previously reported, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the third in TayTay’s rerecorded “Version” series, is currently outselling the rest of the top 10 combined. Good luck to anyone chasing it. If the second half of the chart week plays out as expected, Swift will snag her 10th consecutive U.K. No. 1 album.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Central Cee

Dave

Drake

See latest videos, charts and news

None of Swift’s singles have the legs of Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter,” which leads the race once again. “Sprinter” is on its way to a sixth straight week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart; it leads an unchanged top three on the chart blast, ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” and J Hus featuring Drake’s “Who Told You,” respectively.

Related

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's Saratoga Concert Evacuated Following Bomb Threat

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue’s infectious hit “Padam Padam” is upwardly mobile, and could sneak back into the top 10, at No. 9, while Jorja Smith’s “Little Things” (No. 13); the Weeknd, Madonna and Playboi Carti’s “Popular” (No. 14); Gunna’s “Fukumean” (No. 16) and Tom Grennan’s “How Does It Feel” (No. 17) are on the rise.

All will be revealed when the weekly chart is published this Friday (July 14).

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad