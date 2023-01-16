Taylor Swift Continues U.K. Chart Reign With ‘Midnights’

It’s still Taylor Swift time in the U.K., where Midnights (via EMI) enters a fifth non-consecutive week at No. 1.

Swift’s 10th and latest studio album extends its lead as her longest-reigning champion on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, and it’s the longest-running No. 1 in the U.K. since Harry Styles’ Harry’s House logged six weeks atop the survey.

The best-seller at the midweek point, Midnights leads an unchanged top five ahead of SZA’s SOS (via RCA/Top Dawg) and The Weeknd’s greatest hits collection The Highlights (Republic Records/XO), respectively, while Lewis Capaldi reenters the top 10 with former No. 1 Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (EMI).

Divinely Uninspired lifts 16-10 on the latest survey, published Jan. 13, ahead of the release of his sophomore LP, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. The Scottish artist’s sophomore set is due in May and contains “Pointless,” the new No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

The week’s highest debut belongs to Gabrielle Aplin, whose fourth album Phosphorescent (Never Fade) starts at No. 15, for the British singer and songwriter’s third top 20 album. Aplin’s 2013 debut English Rain peaked at No. 2 and 2015’s Light Up The Dark hit No. 14.

As The 1975 kick off their tour of the U.K. and Ireland in support of their latest set Being Funny In A Foreign Language (Dirty Hit), the album leaps 31-19 on the national chart.

All five of the band’s studio albums have hit No. 1 in the U.K., including 2022’s Being Funny.

Last week, Matty Healy and Co. sent Swifties into a frenzy when TayTay joined the band at The O2 in London to perform “Anti-Hero on stage for the first time.

Finally, Detroit punk icon Iggy Pop bows at No. 33 with Every Loser (Atlantic), his 19th solo album. It’s Iggy’s fifth U.K. Top 40 title.