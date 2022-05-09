Taylor Swift Eyes Top New Debut on U.K. Chart With ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift performs on stage at the British Summertime gigs at Hyde Park on June 27, 2015 in London, England.

The U.K. chart is set to remain Harry’s house for another week, at the very least, though Lizzo and Taylor Swift are mounting a challenge.

Lizzo’s disco-leaning “About Damn Time” is flying on the First Look chart, which ranks singles based on sales and streaming activity in the first 48 hour of the chart week. The U.S. singer’s latest track is set to climb 11-4, for a new peak.

Following the release of his new studio LP Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow could land two new entries on the weekly chart, with “Churchill Downs” featuring Drake (at No. 17) and “Dua Lipa” (No. 24) based on early activity.

Taylor Swift could nab the week’s highest new entry with her latest catalog rerecording, “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” currently at No. 12. “This Love” originally appeared on Swift’s 2014 album 1989. To date, the superstar singer and songwriter has released rerecorded versions of Fearless and Red, though it’s unclear which of her four remaining remaining albums are next in line.

At the top of the chart blast is Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which is on track to lock down a sixth consecutive crown. “As It Was” is the first song lifted from Styles’ third studio LP, Harry’s House, due to open its doors May 20.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday.