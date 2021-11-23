Taylor Swift Rules Country Charts With Re-Recorded ‘Red’ Album & ‘All Too Well’ Single

Taylor Swift blasts in atop Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart (dated Nov. 27) with “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” while parent LP, her re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version), launches at No. 1 on Top Country Albums.

With those entries, Swift scores her ninth Hot Country Songs No. 1 and her seventh Top Country Albums leader. The song and album, released Nov. 12 on Republic Records, also premiere at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and atop the Billboard 200, respectively.

The track, long a fan and critical favorite among her catalog following its original release on Swift’s 2012 album Red, and ex­panded to a 10-minute, 13-second version, along with its 5-minute, 29-second re-recording, bows with 54.4 million U.S. streams, 286,000 radio airplay audience impressions and 57,800 downloads sold in the Nov. 12-18 tracking week, according to MRC Data. It opens as Swift’s record-extending 18th No. 1 on Country Digital Song Sales and her record-tying sixth leader on Country Streaming Songs, matching the totals of Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen.

The song, written by Swift and Liz Rose, is only the 10th to enter atop Hot Country Songs since the chart began in 1958 as an all-encompassing genre survey. She’s the first woman, and second artist overall, after Wallen, with multiple such starts. She previously debuted at the summit in February with “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” from her first re-recorded LP, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which debuted at No. 1 on Top Country Albums and the Billboard 200 in April.

Red (Taylor’s Version) arrives with 605,000 equivalent album units, including 369,000 in album sales, marking the biggest week in both metrics for a title on Top Country Albums in 2021.

The original Red bowed at No. 1 on Top Country Albums in November 2012 and spent seven weeks on top through March 2013. Although not promoted as a radio single, the original “All Too Well” spent four weeks on Hot Country Songs, debuting at its No. 17 high concurrent with the chart start of Red.

Additionally, the new set’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” featuring Chris Stapleton, bounds in at No. 3 on Hot Country Songs, led by 14.8 million streams, and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” debuts at No. 4 (14.7 million), upping Swift’s total to 29 top 10s.

“Think,” being promoted to radio by MCA Nashville, concurrently ranks at No. 42 on Country Airplay with 1.6 million impressions.