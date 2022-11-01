Taylor Swift Rules Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Simultaneously for 11th Time

For the 11th time in her career, Taylor Swift is simultaneously No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts.

The superstar returns to No. 1 on the Artist 100 for a 51st total week on top, extending her record for the most weeks spent at the summit. Meanwhile, Midnights launches atop the Billboard 200 albums chart and its lead single “Anti-Hero” soars in at No. 1 on the Hot 100 songs chart.

Midnights becomes Swift’s 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 – tying her with Barbra Streisand for the most among women – with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the Oct. 21-27 tracking week, according to Luminate. That’s the largest one-week total since the debut week of Adele’s 25 (3.482 million) on the Dec. 12, 2015, chart. The new set is also already the top-selling album of 2022, with 1.140 million copies sold in its first week.

On the Hot 100, all 20 tracks from Midnights (encompassing its 13-song standard version and its “3am Edition,” adding seven songs) debut on the latest list, with a single-week record 10 in the top 10. (Drake previously charted as many as nine simultaneous Hot 100 top 10s, on the Sept. 18, 2021, ranking.)

Swift became the first act to lead the Artist 100, Hot 100 and Billboard 200 simultaneously on charts dated Nov. 15, 2014, thanks to her LP 1989 and its lead single “Shake It Off.” The only artist to spend more weeks tripling up is Drake, who’s done so 16 times.

Most Weeks Spent at No. 1 on the Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Simultaneously

16, Drake

11, Taylor Swift

9, Adele

5, The Weeknd

2, Ariana Grande

2, Ed Sheeran

2, Harry Styles

1, Beyoncé

1, Justin Bieber

1, BTS

1, Camila Cabello

1, Future

1, Kendrick Lamar

