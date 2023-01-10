×
Taylor Swift Spends Milestone 60th Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

Plus, ATEEZ re-enters in the top 10.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift continues her record run at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Jan. 14), as she becomes the first artist to spend 60 weeks at the summit.

Swift maintains her status as the top musical act in the U.S., thanks to the continued success of Midnights, as her latest album ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 117,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, after spending five weeks at No. 1.

Swift places nine albums on the latest Billboard 200, the most among all acts: Midnights, Lover (No. 27), Folklore (No. 31), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 40), 1989 (No. 42), Evermore (No. 60), Reputation (No. 62), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 126) and Speak Now (No. 163).

Swift also charts four songs from Midnights on the Billboard Hot 100: “Anti-Hero” returns to No. 1 for a seventh week on top, tying “Blank Space” as her longest-leading No. 1 hit, followed on the latest list by “Lavender Haze” (No. 37), “Bejeweled” (No. 81) and “Midnight Rain” (No. 97).

Rounding out the top five of the latest Artist 100, SZA holds at No. 2 as her new album, SOS, spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen keeps at No. 3, The Weeknd climbs 5-4 and Harry Styles drops 4-5.

Among other Artist 100 chart moves, ATEEZ re-enters at No. 6, thanks to the K-pop group’s Spin Off : From the Witness. The set debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, earning the group its second top 10, and at No. 1 on World Albums, where it’s the act’s fourth leader.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

