Taylor Swift Holds at No. 1 on Artist 100, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Return

Taylor Swift extends her record run at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Feb. 4), as she tallies her 63rd week as the top musical act in the U.S.

Swift continues her dominance thanks to two tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 from her latest album, Midnights. Her former eight-week No. 1 “Anti-Hero,” which became her sole longest-leading hit two weeks earlier, ranks at No. 3, while “Lavender Haze” places at No. 30; the latter’s official video premiered Jan. 27.

Midnights holds at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 67,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. Jan. 20-26, according to Luminate, after spending five weeks at No. 1. Swift boasts nine sets on the survey, the most among all acts: Midnights, Folklore (No. 24), Lover (No. 27), 1989 (No. 34), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 41), Reputation (No. 59), Evermore (No. 80), Speak Now (No. 137) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 141).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, HARDY re-enters at No. 7 (a new peak), thanks to his new studio album The Mockingbird & The Crow. The set opens at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 (55,000 units), becoming his first top 10 album. It also starts at No. 1 on Top Album Sales, with 20,000 copies sold.

Just beyond the Artist 100’s top 10, Crosby, Still, Nash & Young re-enter at No. 20, sparked by gains for the legendary group after the death of David Crosby on Jan. 18. Two of the act’s albums return to the Billboard 200: Deja Vu at No. 129 and its Greatest Hits at No. 156.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.