Taylor Swift Extends Record Atop Artist 100 Chart, Michael Buble & Fleetwood Mac Return to Top 10

Taylor Swift logs a record-extending 56th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Dec. 10), continuing her run as the top musical act in the United States.

Her reign can largely be attributed to the continued success of her album Midnights, which logs a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 151,000 equivalent album units earned in the Nov. 25-Dec. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. The set debuted atop the Nov. 5 chart with 1.578 million units, the largest one-week total since the opening frame of Adele’s 25 in December 2015 (3.482 million).

Swift scores nine albums on the latest Billboard 200, the most among all acts. After Midnights, she appears with Folklore (No. 15), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 22), Lover (No. 29), Evermore (No. 36), 1989 (No. 51), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 68), Reputation (No. 88), and Speak Now (No. 175).

Swift also lands nine songs from Midnights on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “Anti-Hero,” which tallies a sixth week at No. 1.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s songs on the latest, Dec. 10-dated Hot 100. After “Anti-Hero,” she charts with new radio single “Lavender Haze,” which pushes 36-26 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and 31-28 on Pop Airplay. “Anti-Hero” leads the former tally for a second week and rises to No. 2 on the latter.

Rank, Title:

No. 1, “Anti-Hero”

No. 52, “Lavender Haze”

No. 70, “Bejeweled”

No. 71, “Midnight Rain”

No. 73, “Maroon”

No. 78, “Karma”

No. 80, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

No. 83, “Snow on the Beach,” feat. Lana Del Rey

No. 97, “Vigilante Shit”

Swift has now spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100 in 2022, tying The Weeknd for the second-most after Bad Bunny (eight).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Michael Bublé bounds 14-7 largely powered by his 2011 album Christmas. The set jumps 10-4 on the Billboard 200 (47,000 units; up 55%), while its track “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” his version of Meredith Willson’s 1951 classic, re-enters the Hot 100 at No. 29.

Plus, Fleetwood Mac vaults 41-8 on the Artist 100, having made gains following the death of member Christine McVie on Nov. 30. The group’s seminal 1977 album Rumours climbs 32-20 on the Billboard 200 (23,000 units; up 25%), while the group’s Greatest Hits – with half its 16 songs written by McVie – re-enters at No. 98. The band’s classics “Everywhere” (from 1987’s Tango in the Night) and “Songbird” (from Rumours) — both written and sung by McVie — also rank on the Digital Song Sales chart at Nos. 14 (up from No. 38) and 26 (debut), respectively. The former had been surging thanks to its synch in a Chevrolet commercial.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.