Taylor Swift Ties the Record for Most Adult Pop Airplay Chart Top 10s With ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift matches the mark for the most top 10 hits in the history of Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, as “Lavender Haze” lifts from No. 11 to No. 9 on the tally dated March 4.
The song, released on Republic Records, becomes Swift’s 27th Adult Pop Airplay top 10, equaling Maroon 5 for the record (dating to the chart’s start in Billboard’s pages in March 1996).
Swift first reached the region with her initial entry on the adult top 40 radio-based chart, “Teardrops on My Guitar,” which hit No. 6 in March 2008. Notably, she has now notched at least one new top 10 on the ranking each year starting in 2012. That 12-year streak is the longest active run on the list and ties for the longest in the chart’s archives; Maroon 5 posted at least one new top 10 annually from 2010 through 2021.
“Lavender Haze” is the second Adult Pop Airplay top 10 from Swift’s album Midnights, after “Anti-Hero” became her ninth No. 1, reigning for a personal-best nine weeks in December-January.
Here’s a recap of the acts with the most Adult Pop Airplay top 10s:
- 27, Maroon 5
- 27, Taylor Swift
- 19, P!nk
- 16, Kelly Clarkson
- 16, Katy Perry
- 15, Ed Sheeran
- 14, Justin Bieber
- 14, Goo Goo Dolls
- 14, Train
- 13, Matchbox Twenty
- 12, Bruno Mars
- 12, John Mayer
- 12, OneRepublic
“Lavender Haze” concurrently lifts 10-9 on mainstream top 40-based Pop Airplay chart, where it became Swift’s 20th top 10, a milestone that only Rihanna (30), Maroon 5 (22) and Justin Bieber (20) have also reached.
Meanwhile, as previously reported, Miley Cyrus scores her first Adult Pop Airplay No. 1 with “Flowers.”
All charts dated March 4 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, Feb. 28.