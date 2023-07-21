Taylor Swift Ties for Most No. 1s Among Soloists on Adult Pop Airplay Chart, Thanks to ‘Karma’

Taylor Swift matches P!nk for the most No. 1s among soloists in the history of Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, as “Karma” ascends to the top of the tally dated July 29. The song becomes her 10th leader. Among all acts, Swift and P!nk trail only Maroon 5, with a record 15 No. 1s.

The Adult Pop Airplay chart measures songs’ weekly plays, as tabulated by Mediabase and provided to Billboard by Luminate, on around 80 U.S. adult top 40 radio stations.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s 10 No. 1s on Adult Pop Airplay.

Title, Weeks at No. 1, Year(s):

“Karma,” one (to-date), 2023

“Anti-Hero,” nine, 2022-23

“Willow,” three, 2021

“Delicate,” four, 2018

“Wildest Dreams,” four, 2015

“Bad Blood,” three, 2015

“Style,” two, 2015

“Blank Space,” six, 2015

“Shake It Off,” eight, 2014

“I Knew You Were Trouble.,” one, 2013

Also notably, “Karma” is the second Adult Pop Airplay No. 1 from Swift’s 2022 Republic Records album Midnights, following “Anti-Hero.” The set is her second to generate multiple leaders, after 1989 (five, 2014-15).

Contributing to all-format airplay for “Karma” is its remix featuring Ice Spice. The song (all versions combined) hit a No. 2 high on the all-genre, multi-metric Billboard Hot 100 in June. It originally debuted, at No. 9, on the Hot 100 dated Nov. 5, 2022, as Swift made history as the first artist to monopolize the chart’s entire top 10 in a single week, with all tracks all from Midnights.

Last week, Swift equaled the record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard’s mainstream top 40-focused Pop Airplay chart, as “Karma” reached the summit (on the list dated July 22). The song marked her 11th Pop Airplay leader, tying the totals of Maroon 5, Katy Perry and Rihanna.

All charts dated July 29 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, July 24.