Taylor Swift Completes Third Sweep of Australia’s Charts

For the third consecutive week, Taylor Swift dominates Australia’s main charts with Midnights (Universal) and its hit single, “Anti-Hero.”

Midnights continues its upbroken streak atop the latest ARIA Albums Chart, published Nov. 11, while “Anti-Hero” remains unchallenged atop the ARIA Singles Chart.

Swift’s 10th and latest studio album gets the better of four new releases, as Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss (Republic/Universal), debuts at No. 2. The new LP has a notable impact on the ARIA Singles Chart, with four songs from it splashing in the top 10 — “Rich Flex” (at No. 3), “P***y & Millions” (No. 5), “Circo Loco” (No. 9) and “Major Distribution” (No. 10).

A trio of homegrown recordings complete the top 5.

Japanese-Australian singer and songwriter Joji arrives at No. 3 with his sophomore set Smithereens (88R/Warner), his second No. 1 album after 2020’s Nectar.

Smithereens includes the ARIA song of the year-nominated number “Glimpse of Us,” which peaked at No. 1 on the national singles survey.

Dean Lewis lands at No. 4 with The Hardest Love (Island/Universal), the followup to 2019’s A Place We Knew, which hit No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The Hardest Love features the heartbreaking song “How Do I Say Goodbye,” which is climbing charts in the Lewis’ homeland and in the U.K. It’s up 31-29 on Australia’s current singles survey.

Homegrown indie act Slowly Slowly bows at No. 5 with Daisy Chain (UNFD/Orchard). That’s a career best for the Victorian act, besting the No. 7 peak for their third album, 2020’s Race Car Blues.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Meghan Trainor’s return to doo-wop pays dividends as “Made You Look” (Epic/Sony) lifts 19-12, for a new peak position.

Finally, Glass Animals’ hit “Heat Waves” (Polydor/Universal) gathers steam as it passes a chart milestone. The slow-burner lifts 26-23 in its 101st week on the chart. “Heat Waves” broke early in Australia, where it won triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown in January 2021, and led the ARIA Chart for several months earlier this year.