Ask Billboard: Taylor Swift’s Career Streaming, Airplay & Sales, Ahead of the Chart Debut of ‘Midnights’

Let’s open the latest mailbag.

Hi @gthot20, Taylor Swift will release her 10th album next friday. Could you update her Top 10 most streamed/best selling songs in the US? We will be very grateful ❤️ — Taylor Swift Charts (@TChartSwift) October 14, 2022

Taylor Swift’s Career Streaming, Airplay & Sales Totals

There’s a good chance you’re listening to Midnights if you’re reading this, so let’s not make this too much of an interruption and get right to it.

Here is a rundown of Taylor Swift‘s career album sales and top songs measured by on-demand official streams, radio airplay and digital song sales in the U.S., through Oct. 13, 2022, according to Luminate.

Taylor Swift’s Album Sales in the U.S.:

7.3 million, Fearless / 6.3 million, 1989 / 5.8 million, Taylor Swift / 4.8 million, Speak Now / 4.5 million, Red / 2.4 million, Reputation / 1.7 million, Folklore / 1.5 million, Lover / 1.1 million, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection (EP) / 913,000, Evermore / 774,000, Red (Taylor’s Version) / 596,000, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) / 376,000, Speak Now: World Tour Live CD + DVD / 369,000, Beautiful Eyes (EP)

Taylor Swift’s Most-Streamed Songs (on-demand, official) in the U.S.:

1.5 billion, “Shake It Off” / 1 billion, “Blank Space” / 992 million, “Look What You Made Me Do” / 720 million, “I Knew You Were Trouble” / 711 million, “You Need to Calm Down” / 708 million, “You Belong With Me” / 656 million, “Bad Blood” (feat. Kendrick Lamar) / 655 million, “Delicate” / 638 million, “Love Story” / 603 million, “Lover”

Taylor Swift’s Most-Heard Radio Songs in the U.S. (audience impressions):

6.9 billion, “You Belong With Me”/ 6.2 billion, “Love Story” / 6 billion, “Blank Space” / 5.7 billion, “Shake It Off” / 5.4 billion, “I Knew You Were Trouble” / 5.1 billion, “Style” / 4.9 billion, “Wildest Dreams” / 4.3 billion, “Delicate” / 3.7 billion, “Bad Blood” / 2.9 billion, “Teardrops on My Guitar”