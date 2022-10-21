×
Ask Billboard: Taylor Swift’s Career Streaming, Airplay & Sales, Ahead of the Chart Debut of ‘Midnights’

A rundown of the superstar's top albums and songs, according to metrics as measured by Luminate.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Terry Wyatt/GI

Submit questions about Billboard charts, as well as general music musings, to askbb@billboard.com. Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S.

Let’s open the latest mailbag.

Taylor Swift’s Career Streaming, Airplay & Sales Totals

There’s a good chance you’re listening to Midnights if you’re reading this, so let’s not make this too much of an interruption and get right to it.

Here is a rundown of Taylor Swift‘s career album sales and top songs measured by on-demand official streams, radio airplay and digital song sales in the U.S., through Oct. 13, 2022, according to Luminate.

Taylor Swift’s Album Sales in the U.S.:
7.3 million, Fearless / 6.3 million, 1989 / 5.8 million, Taylor Swift / 4.8 million, Speak Now / 4.5 million, Red / 2.4 million, Reputation / 1.7 million, Folklore / 1.5 million, Lover / 1.1 million, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection (EP) / 913,000, Evermore / 774,000, Red (Taylor’s Version) / 596,000, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) / 376,000, Speak Now: World Tour Live CD + DVD / 369,000, Beautiful Eyes (EP)

Taylor Swift’s Most-Streamed Songs (on-demand, official) in the U.S.:
1.5 billion, “Shake It Off” / 1 billion, “Blank Space” / 992 million, “Look What You Made Me Do” / 720 million, “I Knew You Were Trouble” / 711 million, “You Need to Calm Down” / 708 million, “You Belong With Me” / 656 million, “Bad Blood” (feat. Kendrick Lamar) / 655 million, “Delicate” / 638 million, “Love Story” / 603 million, “Lover”

Taylor Swift’s Most-Heard Radio Songs in the U.S. (audience impressions):
6.9 billion, “You Belong With Me”/ 6.2 billion, “Love Story” / 6 billion, “Blank Space” / 5.7 billion, “Shake It Off” / 5.4 billion, “I Knew You Were Trouble” / 5.1 billion, “Style” / 4.9 billion, “Wildest Dreams” / 4.3 billion, “Delicate” / 3.7 billion, “Bad Blood” / 2.9 billion, “Teardrops on My Guitar”

Taylor Swift’s Top Digital Song Sales in the U.S.:
6.2 million, “Love Story” / 5.5 million, “Shake It Off” / 5.46 million, “I Knew You Were Trouble” / 4.9 million, “You Belong With Me” / 4.6 million, “Blank Space” / 4.1 million, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” / 3.5 million, “Our Song” / 3.2 million, “Bad Blood” / 3 million, “Teardrops on My Guitar” / 2.6 million, “Mean”

