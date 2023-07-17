All 22 Songs From Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Debut on Hot 100

Taylor Swift is back with another massive week on Billboard’s charts (dated July 22), following the July 7 release of her new re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The set debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 716,000 equivalent album units earned in the July 7-13 tracking week, according to Luminate. That’s the biggest one-week total since Swift’s own Midnights debuted with 1.578 million units on the Nov. 5, 2022-dated chart. The LP becomes her 12th No. 1 on the Billboard 200, pushing her past Barbra Streisand for the most among women. Among all acts, Swift ties Drake for the third-most No. 1s, after The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14).

All 22 songs from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) debut on the latest Billboard Hot 100. They join three songs by Swift that were already charting: Lover track “Cruel Summer” (down to No. 9 after reaching No. 7 a week earlier) and Midnights singles “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (down 9-10 after reaching No. 2), and former eight-week leader “Anti-Hero” (18-20).

Here’s a look at all 25 of Swift’s songs on the July 22, 2023-dated Hot 100 (all of which are debuts except where noted):

Rank, Title:

No. 5, “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

No. 9, “Cruel Summer” (down from its No. 7 high)

No. 10, “Karma,” feat. Ice Spice (down from No. 10; has reached No. 2)

No. 15, “Mine (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 16, “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 19, “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 20, “Anti-Hero” (down from No. 18; spent eight weeks at No. 1)

No. 22, “Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 26, “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 28, “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 31, “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” feat. Hayley Williams

No. 33, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 34, “When Emma Falls In Love (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

No. 35, “Electric Touch (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” feat. Fall Out Boy

No. 39, “Mean (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 40, “Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

No. 42, “The Story of Us (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 48, “Timeless (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

No. 50, “Haunted (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 53, “Long Live (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 57, “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 58, “Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 63, “Innocent (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 68, “Ours (Taylor’s Version)”

No. 74, “Superman (Taylor’s Version)”

With 22 debuts, Swift ups her career total to 212 Hot 100-charting songs, passing the Glee cast for the second-most of all time, after Drake (296). She also lifts her career sums to 26 top five hits (the fifth-most); 42 top 10s (the second-most after Drake); 73 top 20 hits (also the second-most after Drake); and 119 top 40 entries (again the second-most after Drake).

This week marks the sixth in which an artist has landed at least 25 songs on the Hot 100 in a single week. Here’s a look at every such occurrence:

Most Songs to Chart on the Hot 100 in a Single Week:

36, Morgan Wallen, March 18, 2023

28, Morgan Wallen, March 25, 2023

27, Drake, July 14, 2018

26, Taylor Swift, Nov. 27, 2021

25, Taylor Swift, July 22, 2023

25, Lil Baby, Oct. 29, 2022

Related Taylor Swift Has 11 Albums on the Billboard 200 Chart for the First Time

Swift charted 26 songs on the Hot 100, her personal best, after releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. Morgan Wallen set the record for the most single-week entries in March when all 36 songs from his album One Thing at a Time charted in the set’s opening week. Six of those songs are still on the Hot 100, including “Last Night,” which reigns for a 14th week.

Swift charts all 22 songs from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) after all 17 songs from the standard and deluxe versions of the original 2010 Speak Now hit the Hot 100. Four of the compositions have hit the top 40 via each release: “Mine” (No. 3 peak, from the original album/No. 15, from the rerecorded version); “Back to December” (Nos. 6/16); “Speak Now” (Nos. 8/33); and “Mean” (Nos. 11/39).