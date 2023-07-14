×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Replaces Herself At No. 1 In Australia With ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Swift becomes the first artist to replace herself atop the ARIA Albums Chart.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After completed the Swift Sweep last week on the ARIA Chart, Taylor Swift has retaken the chart throne with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (via Universal), setting another record in the process.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Central Cee

Dave

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

See latest videos, charts and news

Swift’s third and latest “Version” release debuts at No. 1, for her 11th leader in Australia, a feat that includes three rerecorded titles.

Related

The Crowded Room, Tom Holland, Apple TV+

'The Crowded Room' Sends Bill Withers to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart

By replacing herself at No. 1 on the latest tally, published July 14, Swift becomes the first artist to do so since the ARIA Charts began in 1983, according to ARIA.

For the previous week, Taylor locked up the entire top five on the ARIA Albums Chart, a level of dominance never seen before on the national survey. Swift continues to swamp the top tier, with four of the top five titles, and six of the top 10. It’s a similar story on the national singles tally, where Taylor takes nine of the top 20 spots.

It takes a little heavy metal magic to disrupt Swift’s dominance on the ARIA Albums Chart.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard prevents another sweep, as the Aussie act bows at No. 2 with possibly the longest album title of the year: PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation (via KGLW)

PetroDragonic Apocalypse equals King Gizz’s career peak of No. 2, achieved with four previous albums: Flying Microtonal Banana (2017), Infest The Rats’ Nest (2019), Chunky Shrapnel (2020) and Butterfly 3000 (2021)

The prolific band has released 24th studio album (including five in one year), 15 live albums, three compilations, a remix album, three EPs and snared two ARIA Awards.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, “Sprinter” (Virgin Music/Universal) by U.K. rappers Dave and Central Cee races to a fifth week at No. 1.

Finally, South Korean K-pop girl group NewJeans enjoys a top 40 berth with “Super Shy” (ING/Universal), which drops at No. 27. NewJeans has an Aussie connection; Danielle Marsh was born-and-raised in Newcastle, and her bandmate Hanni Pham calls Melbourne home.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad