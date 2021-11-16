Taylor Swift Debuts These Two Songs From ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ on Airplay Charts

Taylor Swift sends two songs from her newly released album Red (Taylor’s Version) onto Billboard radio airplay charts.

The traditional-country “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” featuring Chris Stapleton, jumps onto the Country Airplay tally (dated Nov. 20) at No. 23. Released Nov. 12 and aided by hourly plays that day on participating iHeartMedia stations, it bows with 6.1 million impressions at the format in its first three days, according to MRC Data.

The song marks Swift’s second-highest start among her 39 Country Airplay entries, following “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” which began at its No. 13 peak in September 2012. Stapleton scores his highest premiere, besting “Either Way” (No. 26, its peak, May 2017).

“Think,” whose official video arrived Monday (Nov. 15), is one of nine new “From the Vault” songs on Swift’s 30-track, re-recorded LP Red (Taylor’s Version), also released Nov. 12. (Notably, “We Are Never” is from the original Red.) In another tie-in to the initial Red, Swift earns her highest Country Airplay rank as a lead artist since the set’s title track placed at its No. 7 high in December 2013. She segued more fully to pop with her next album, 1989, in 2014.

Swift also enters Adult Pop Airplay at No. 36 with the new album’s pop-oriented “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).” Concentrated airplay on iHeartMedia stations also contributed to spins in the song’s first day of release. The song marks Swift’s record-extending 36th career Adult Pop Airplay entry.

Meanwhile, the new LP’s high-profile “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” whose 10-minute, 13-second “From the Vault” version is accompanied by its 14-minute, 56-second short film video that additionally premiered Nov. 12, has received a sampling of all-format airplay (favoring its 5-minute, 29-second version), translating to 150,000 in audience over its first three days.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is set to launch on next week’s Billboard album charts, dated Nov. 27.