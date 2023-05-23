Taylor Swift Scores Record-Extending 66th Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

Taylor Swift extends her record run as the top musical act in the United States, as she spends a 66th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated May 27).

Swift rebounds from No. 2 to No. 1, thanks in large part to nine albums on the Billboard 200, all of which rank in the chart’s top 40. A week earlier, she became the first artist to chart nine albums in the Billboard 200’s top 40 simultaneously, and now she becomes the first artist to achieve the feat twice (since the chart became a combined stereo and mono albums survey in August 1963). Here’s a recap.

Rank, Title:

No. 2, Midnights

No. 10, Lover

No. 14, Folklore

No. 19, 1989

No. 22, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 23, Reputation

No. 27, Speak Now

No. 28, Evermore

No. 32, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Swift also charts two songs on the Billboard Hot 100: “Anti-Hero,” at No. 10, after it became her longest-leading No. 1 hit (eight weeks), and her new radio single “Karma,” which climbs 35-32 with top Airplay Gainer honors for a third consecutive week, up 24% to 29.5 million in all-format radio audience May 12-18, according to Luminate. Both songs are from Midnights, which earned 60,000 equivalent album units (up 1%) in the tracking week. It previously led the Billboard 200 for five weeks.

Swift has spent the most weeks at No. 1 in the Artist 100’s nine-year history. Drake is next with 37, followed by The Weeknd (28), BTS (21), and Adele (20).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Jonas Brothers re-enter at No. 5, thanks to their sixth LP, The Album. The set launches at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 52,000 units, becoming the trio’s seventh top 10.

Daft Punk returns at No. 7 on the Artist 100, hitting the top 10 for the first time, thanks to a new 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of the duo’s seminal LP Random Access Memories. The set re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 8 (40,000 units) and the Vinyl Albums chart at No. 1 (26,000 sold on vinyl) for a fifth total week on top. It spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200 during its original chart run in 2013, becoming the first and only leader for Daft Punk, which disbanded in 2021.

Bailey Zimmerman jumps 20-10 on the Artist 100, nearly besting his No. 9 peak, thanks to Religiously: The Album. The 16-song set arrives at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 47,000 units, becoming his second top 10, after his 2022 release Leave the Light On.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.