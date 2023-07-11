Taylor Swift Extends Record Run Atop Artist 100 Chart to 72 Weeks

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 72nd week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 15), thanks to 10 albums on the latest Billboard 200 and three songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the Billboard 200, Swift’s 2022 LP Midnights ranks at No. 4 with 54,000 equivalent album units earned June 30-July 6, according to Luminate, after it spent six weeks at No. 1. Her 2006 debut self-titled studio album re-enters at No. 186 (8,000, up 6%), returning to the chart for the first time since May 20. Before that week, the album last appeared on the chart in 2014.

This marks the fourth time in Swift’s career that she’s charted 10 titles on the Billboard 200, after achieving the feat on the charts dated March 4, May 6 and May 20 this year. She becomes the first act — since the survey became a combined stereo and mono listing in August 1963 — to land at least 10 albums on the chart simultaneously four separate times, surpassing The Beatles and Prince (three each). David Bowie and Whitney Houston have each earned the honor once. Prince, notably, holds the record for the most albums on the Billboard 200 in a single week: 19, on May 14, 2016 (the first tracking week after his death).

Here’s a recap of Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles.

Rank, Title:

No. 4, Midnights

No. 9, Lover

No. 13, Folklore

No. 19, 1989

No. 22, Reputation

No. 25, Speak Now

No. 26, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 36, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 43, Evermore

No. 186, Taylor Swift

Swift is slated to make a splash on next week’s chart listings after releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7.

On the Hot 100, Swift’s “Cruel Summer” jumps 13-7, becoming her 41st career top 10, extending her record for the most among women; “Karma” featuring Ice Spice dips 8-9 after reaching No. 2; and “Anti-Hero” drops 16-18 following eight weeks at No. 2.

Among other Artist 100 chart moves, Lil Uzi Vert vaults 86-2 on the strength of their new LP Pink Tape. The set debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (167,000 units), becoming their third leader and the first No. 1 rap album of 2023. They also debut 18 songs on the Hot 100, led by “Flooded the Face” at No. 11.

Aespa re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5 thanks to the group’s new mini album MY WORLD, which debuts at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, becoming the act’s second top 10.

Plus, Olivia Rodrigo re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 8 thanks to her new single “Vampire.” The song launches at No. 1 on the Hot 100, marking her third leader, after “Drivers License” and Good 4 U,” both in 2021. The new track is the lead single from her forthcoming second LP, Guts, due Sept. 8.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.