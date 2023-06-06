Taylor Swift Scores Record-Extending 68th Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Thanks to ‘Midnights’ Deluxe Releases

Taylor Swift furthers her record run as the top musical act in the United States, holding at No. 1 on the Artist 100 chart (dated June 10) for a 68th week, thanks to two new deluxe editions and a new color vinyl variant of her latest album, Midnights.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The set returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, for a sixth total week on top, with 282,000 equivalent album units earned (up 389%) May 26-June 1, according to Luminate. The sum is the second biggest in a single week in 2023, after only the opening frame of Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time (501,000; it dips to No. 2 after spending its first 12 weeks on the chart at No. 1). Midnights earned 1.578 million units when it debuted in November 2022.

On May 26, Swift released a new deluxe edition of Midnights, dubbed The Til Dawn Edition. The 23-track set includes the original standard album’s 13 tracks, plus the seven bonus songs from the previously released The 3am Edition and three bonus tunes: “Hits Different,” which was previously available only on the Target-exclusive CD edition of the standard edition of Midnights; a new version of the standard album’s “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey; and a remix of “Karma” adding Ice Spice as a featured artist.

The same day, the set’s The Late Night Edition arrived. The 21-track release contains the original standard album’s 13 tracks, plus five of the seven bonus tracks from The 3am Edition and three bonus songs: as noted above, the new versions of “Snow on the Beach” and “Karma,” along with a previously unreleased track, “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault).”

Plus, the standard Midnights vinyl album was reissued in a new color vinyl variant May 26, in “Love Potion” purple.

In total, Swift places nine albums on the Billboard 200, all contributing to her Artist 100 chart standing: Midnights (No. 1), Lover (No. 6), 1989 (No. 11), Folklore (No. 13), Reputation (No. 18), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 20), Evermore (No. 35), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 39) and Speak Now (No. 45).

Swift also tallies five songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100: “Karma,” now featuring Ice Spice, vaults 27-2 (surpassing its previous No. 9 peak), former eight-week leader “Anti-Hero” rises 12-11, “Hits Different” debuts at No. 27, “Snow on the Beach” re-enters at No. 30 and her 2019 Lover track “Cruel Summer” pushes 49-45, after it re-entered a week earlier.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Lil Durk rockets 46-3, thanks to his new LP, Almost Healed. The set debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (125,000 units), while 15 of its tracks land on the Hot 100, led by “All My Life” featuring J. Cole at No. 4.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

Additional reporting by Keith Caulfield