Taylor Swift Spends Record-Extending 69th Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

Taylor Swift extends her record-run atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 24), as she rises from No. 2 to No. 1, leading as the top musical act in the United States for a 69th total week.

Swift returns to the top thanks to the continued success of her latest album Midnights, plus eight additional charting sets on the Billboard 200.

Here’s a recap of her current Billboard-charting titles:

Rank, Title:

No. 4, Midnights

No. 10, Lover

No. 15, Folklore

No. 20, 1989

No. 24, Reputation

No. 25, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 39, Evermore

No. 42, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 43, Speak Now

Also contributing to Swift’s reign are four songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100: current Midnights single “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (No. 9), former eight-week leader “Anti-Hero” (No. 12), Lover cut “Cruel Summer” (No. 39) and “Hits Different” (No. 84).

“Cruel Summer” was recently announced as an official single, four years after its release. It’s now the fifth promoted single from 2019’s Lover. It’s one of Swift’s 107 career top 40 Hot 100 hits, the most among women and second overall only to Drake (174).

As the song is now generating radio play, the track debuts at No. 33 on Pop Airplay (up 147% in plays). It becomes her 41st career entry at the format, tying Justin Bieber for the third-most in the chart’s 30-year archives, after Rihanna (51) and Nicki Minaj (44).

Niall Horan re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 3, powered by his new third solo LP, The Show. The album debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (80,000 equivalent album units), becoming his third top five solo album. One Direction, with him as a member, has scored five top five albums, including four No. 1s.

Noah Kahan debuts at No. 6 on the Artist 100, thanks to the new expanded version of his third studio album, Stick Season. The new version contains six new tracks, plus one extended version of a previously released song, helping the set vault from No. 100 to No. 3 on the latest Billboard 200, becoming his first top 10 album. One track, “Dial Drunk,” debuts at No. 43 on the Hot 100, earning him his first appearance on the chart.

Kahan also lands a whopping 18 songs on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, all of which appear on Stick Season. He’s just the fifth act to chart at least 18 or more songs in a single week, after David Bowie, Linkin Park, Swift and Zach Bryan.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.