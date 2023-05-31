Taylor Swift Extends Record Run Atop Artist 100 Chart to 67 Weeks

Taylor Swift holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 3), spending a record-extending 67th week as the top musical act in the U.S.

Swift maintains her top spot thanks, largely, to nine albums on the Billboard 200, all of which rank in the chart’s top 40. She claims nine titles in the top 40 for a third consecutive week, a feat that no artist had previously achieved (since the chart became a combined stereo and mono albums survey in August 1963).

Here’s a recap of Swift’s nine Billboard 200 entries on the latest list.

Rank, Title:

No. 3, Midnights

No. 6, Lover

No. 12, 1989

No. 15, Folklore

No. 22, Reputation

No. 24, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 33, Evermore

No. 37, Speak Now

No. 39, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Notably, Lover rises 10-6 on the latest chart with 38,000 equivalent album units earned May 19-25, according to Luminate, scoring its highest placement since December 2019. The set spent one week at No. 1 when it launched on top that September. It has resurged thanks to Swift performing six songs, so far, from it live for the first time on her ongoing Eras Tour. One cut from the album, “Cruel Summer,” concurrently re-enters the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 49. It originally spent two weeks on the survey in 2019, reaching No. 29.

Swift charts two additional songs on the Hot 100, both from her latest LP, Midnights: former eight-week No. 1 “Anti-Hero” at No. 12, and current single “Karma” at No. 27. The latter, which debuted at its No. 9 high in November, is slated to soar on next week’s June 10-dated chart thanks to a new remix featuring Ice Spice, released May 26. The pair performed the team-up together live Friday, Saturday and Sunday (May 26-28) at the latest Eras Tour stops at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Dave Matthews Band re-enters at No. 6, thanks to the group’s new LP, Walk Around the Moon. The set debuts at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 (44,000 units), becoming the band’s 14th top 10.

Ghost returns to the Artist 100 at No. 6, as the band’s new covers EP Phantomime debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (36,000 units), becoming its fourth top 10.

Plus, Tina Turner debuts at No. 13, following gains for her catalog following her death on Wednesday, May 24. One album by the icon places on the Billboard 200: All The Best: The Hits opens at No. 45 (18,000, up from a nominal sum).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multidimensional ranking of artist popularity.