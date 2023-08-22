Taylor Swift Extends Artist 100 Longevity Record to 77 Weeks at No. 1

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 77th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Aug. 26), thanks to the continued success of her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), as well as 10 additional albums on the Billboard 200 and five songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

The set ranks to No. 5 in its sixth week on the Billboard 200 with 61,000 equivalent album units earned Aug. 11-17, according to Luminate, after spending its first two weeks at No. 1. It became Swift’s first re-recorded album, of three that she’s released so far, to notch its first two weeks at the summit.

Also boosting Swift’s Artist 100 standing are 10 additional albums on the Billboard 200. This is the sixth week (all consecutive) that Swift has landed 11 titles on the survey. Five weeks ago, she became just the third act – and first woman – to chart at least 11 in a single week, following The Beatles and Prince.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles.

Rank, Title:

No. 5, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

No. 6, Midnights

No. 7, Lover

No. 9, 1989

No. 11, Folklore

No. 17, Reputation

No. 18, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 24, Evermore

No. 26, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 145, Taylor Swift

No. 191, Speak Now

Swift also boasts four albums in the Billboard 200’s top 10 for a fourth time, after becoming the first living artist to achieve the feat in nearly 60 years last month.

On the Hot 100, Swift charts five songs: “Cruel Summer” (down from its No. 3 high to No. 4), “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (13-14), “Anti-Hero” (18-20), “Blank Space” (49-46, after re-entering last week) and “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” (63-71).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Oliver Anthony Music debuts at No. 3, thanks to his viral song “Rich Men North of Richmond.” The track launches at No. 1 on the Hot 100, driven by 17.5 million official streams and sold 147,000 downloads in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 17, according to Luminate, while another track of his, “Aint Got a Dollar,” debuts at No. 82. He’s the first act to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 after never previously appearing on any Billboard ranking in any form.

Rounding out the Artist 100’s top five, Travis Scott holds at No. 2, Morgan Wallen falls 3-4 and Luke Combs drops 4-5.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.