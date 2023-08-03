Taylor Swift Extends Artist 100 Longevity Record to 75 Weeks at No. 1

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 75th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Aug. 5), thanks to the continued success of her latest album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), plus 10 additional albums on the Billboard 200.

The set drops to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 79,000 equivalent album units earned July 21-27, according to Luminate, after spending its first two weeks at No. 1. It became Swift’s first re-recorded album to notch its first two weeks at the summit.

Also boosting Swift’s Artist 100 standing are 10 additional albums on the Billboard 200. This is the third week (all consecutive) that Swift has landed 11 titles on the chart. Two weeks ago, she became just the third act — and first woman — to chart at least 11 in a single week, following The Beatles and Prince.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles.

Rank, Title:

No. 4, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

No. 6, Midnights

No. 10, Lover

No. 12, Folklore

No. 20, 1989

No. 21, Reputation

No. 23, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 34, Evermore

No. 35, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 178, Taylor Swift

No. 194, Speak Now

On the Billboard Hot 100, Swift charts five songs: “Cruel Summer” (up 8-6, a new peak), “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (down 11-15), “Anti-Hero” (19-22), “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” (33-45) and “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” (65-89).

Among other Artist 100 chart moves, NewJeans jump 64-2, reaching a new high thanks to the K-pop group’s new set 2nd EP ‘Get Up’. The collection launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the act’s first leader, with 126,000 units.

Plus, Greta Van Fleet re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 6 on the strength of its third LP, Starcatcher. The album debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 (46,000 units), becoming the band’s third top 10.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.