Taylor Swift Extends Record Run Atop Artist 100, Jason Aldean & Jung Kook Hit Top 10

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 74th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 29), thanks to the second-week success of her latest album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), plus 10 additional albums on the Billboard 200.

The set spends its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 121,000 equivalent album units earned July 14-20, according to Luminate. It’s Swift’s first re-recorded album to spend its first two weeks at the summit.

Further sparking Swift’s Artist 100 reign is 10 additional albums on the chart. This is the second week that Swift has landed 11 albums on the Billboard 200. A week ago, she became just the third act — and first woman — to chart at least 11 albums in a single week, following The Beatles and Prince.

Also for a second week, Swift has four albums in the chart’s top 10. A week earlier, she became the first living artist to chart four albums in the top 10 simultaneously since 1966.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles.

Rank, Title:

No. 1, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

No. 5, Midnights

No. 7, Lover

No. 10, Folklore

No. 18, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 19, 1989

No. 21, reputation

No. 23, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 38, Evermore

No. 67, Speak Now

No. 138, Taylor Swift

On the Billboard Hot 100, Swift charts eight songs: “Cruel Summer” (No. 8), “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (No. 11), “Anti-Hero” (No. 19), “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” (No. 33), “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” (No. 65), “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” (No. 76), “Mine (Taylor’s Version)” (No. 81) and “Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)” (No. 95).

Among other Artist 100 chart moves, Jason Aldean vaults 100-3, powered by his single “Try That in a Small Town,” which debuts at No. 2 on the Hot 100, becoming his highest charting song. The song’s profile was boosted after CMT’s decision to pull the its official video after three days in rotation. The removal prompted a surge in sales and streams for the song, which finished the tracking week with 11.6 million official U.S. streams and 228,000 downloads sold. The sales sum is the largest weekly total for a country song since Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” featuring Nelly, sold 244,000, as reflected on the charts dated July 6, 2013. (Aldean has ed the Artist 100 for three weeks, one each in 2014, 2016 and 2018.)

BTS’ Jung Kook re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5 (after he had reached a prior No. 47 high), thanks to his new song “Seven” featuring Latto. The collab debuts at No. 1 on the Hot 100, as he becomes the second BTS member to score a solo leader, after Jimin with “Like Crazy” in April. (BTS has earned six No. 1s.)

Jung Kook is the sixth member of BTS to reach the top 10 of the Artist 100:

No. 1 peak (one week), Jimin

No. 3, Suga (as Agust D; as Suga, he reached No. 57)

No. 5, Jung Kook

No. 6, RM

No. 9, j-hope

No. 10, Jin

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.