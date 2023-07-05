Taylor Swift Extends Record Run Atop Artist 100 Chart to 71 Weeks

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 71st week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 8) thanks to nine albums on the latest Billboard 200, and three songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the Billboard 200, Swift’s 2022 LP Midnights ranks at No. 4 with 57,000 equivalent album units earned June 23-29, according to Luminate, after it spent six weeks at No. 1.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles.

Rank, Title:

No. 4, Midnights

No. 9, Lover

No. 14, Folklore

No. 18, 1989

No. 21, reputation

No. 25, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 29, Speak Now

No. 35, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 40, Evermore

This is the fifth week in which Swift has landed nine titles in the Billboard 200’s top 40 simultaneously. She previously achieved the feat on the charts dated May 20 and 27, and June 3 and 10. No other artist has earned the honor (dating to August 1963 when the survey became a combined stereo and mono album listing).

Speak Now, from 2010, jumps 39-29 on the Billboard 200 ahead of its new re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), due Friday, July 7.

On the Hot 100, Swift’s “Karma” featuring Ice Spice ranks at No. 8, after reaching No. 2; “Cruel Summer,” hew newly promoted single from 2019’s Lover, leaps 18-13 for a new best rank, scoring top Airplay Gainer honors (22.4 million airplay audience impressions, up 52%); and “Anti-Hero” places at No. 16, after a personal-best eight weeks at No. 1.

Among other Artist 100 chart moves, Kelly Clarkson re-enters at No. 4, marking her highest rank since 2017 (when she reached a No. 2 high) thanks to her new LP, Chemistry. The set debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 (53,000 units), becoming her ninth top 10 album.

Young Thug re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5, tying his peak, thank to his new album, Business Is Business. The set starts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (89,000 units), marking his eighth top 10.

Plus, Peso Pluma jumps 13-6 on the Artist 100, reaching a new best, thanks to his new album Génesis. The set enters at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (73,000 units), becoming his first entry on the chart.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.