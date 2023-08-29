×
Taylor Swift Extends Record Reign on Artist 100, J-Hope, Hozier & JIHYO Hit Top 10

Swift is No. 1 for a 78th week.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift durante el concierto de su gira The Eras Tour en Foro Sol de la Ciudad de México, el 24 de agosto de 2023. Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 78th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 2), thanks to 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and four songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Leading her Billboard 200 saturation is Midnights at No. 5 with 53,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 18-24 tracking week, according to Luminate. Her latest set, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), follows at No. 7.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles.

Rank, Title:

  • No. 5, Midnights
  • No. 7, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
  • No. 8, Lover
  • No. 13, Folklore
  • No. 17, 1989
  • No. 19, Reputation
  • No. 26, Red (Taylor’s Version)
  • No. 31, Evermore
  • No. 35, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
  • No. 182, Taylor Swift

On the Hot 100, Swift charts four songs: “Cruel Summer” (at No. 4 after reaching No. 3), “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (14-15), “Anti-Hero” (20-18) and “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” (71-74).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, BTS member J-Hope re-enters at No. 6, a new high (surpassing his prior No. 9 peak), thanks to the CD release of his album Jack in the Box. The set, released in July 2022, debuted at No. 17 last year and re-enters at a new No. 6 best (50,000 units).

Hozier re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 7, his highest rank since 2019, thanks to his new LP Unreal Unearth. The album debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (62,000 units), marking his third top 10, following Hozier (No. 2, 2014) and Wasteland, Baby! (No. 1, 2019).

Plus, TWICE member JIHYO debuts at No. 10, powered by her new solo EP Zone. The release enters the Billboard 200 at No. 14 (41,000 units), becoming her first solo entry on the chart. (TWICE has tallied four top 10 albums.)

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

