Taylor Swift Extends Record Run Atop Artist 100 Thanks to ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 73rd week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 22), thanks to 11 albums on the latest Billboard 200 – including the list’s new No. 1 – and 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the Billboard 200, Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), her re-recorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now, debuts at No. 1 with 716,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week (July 7-13), according to Luminate. That’s the biggest one-week total of 2023, and the largest since her own Midnights debuted with 1.578 million units in November. It becomes her 12th No. 1 album – pushing her past Barbra Streisand for the most among women.

Swift becomes just the third act in history to chart at least 11 albums on the Billboard 200 in a single week, following The Beatles and Prince.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles.

Rank, Title:

No. 1, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

No. 5, Midnights

No. 7, Lover

No. 10, Folklore

No. 18, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 19, 1989

No. 21, Reputation

No. 23, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 38, Evermore

No. 67, Speak Now

No. 138, Taylor Swift

On the Hot 100, Swift tallies a whopping 25 songs: all 22 tracks from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), plus “Cruel Summer” (No. 9; from Lover), “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (No. 10) and “Anti-Hero” (No. 20; the latter two from Midnights). This is just the sixth week in the Hot 100’s history that an artist has claimed 25% of the chart. One of those weeks was in November 2021, when Swift charted 26 songs, concurrent with the Billboard 200 debut of Red (Taylor’s Version). Here’s a look at every such occurrence:

Most Songs to Chart on the Hot 100 in a Single Week:

36, Morgan Wallen, March 18, 2023

28, Morgan Wallen, March 25, 2023

27, Drake, July 14, 2018

26, Taylor Swift, Nov. 27, 2021

25, Taylor Swift, July 22, 2023

25, Lil Baby, Oct. 29, 2022

Rounding out the top five of the Artist 100, Morgan Wallen rises 3-2 as his “Last Night” leads the Hot 100 for a 14th week, Luke Combs climbs 4-3, SZA ascends 6-4 and Peso Pluma pushes 7-5 for his first week in the region.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.