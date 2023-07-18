Taylor Swift Extends Record Run Atop Artist 100 Thanks to ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 73rd week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 22), thanks to 11 albums on the latest Billboard 200 – including the list’s new No. 1 – and 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
On the Billboard 200, Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), her re-recorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now, debuts at No. 1 with 716,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week (July 7-13), according to Luminate. That’s the biggest one-week total of 2023, and the largest since her own Midnights debuted with 1.578 million units in November. It becomes her 12th No. 1 album – pushing her past Barbra Streisand for the most among women.
Swift becomes just the third act in history to chart at least 11 albums on the Billboard 200 in a single week, following The Beatles and Prince.
Here’s a recap of Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles.
Rank, Title:
- No. 1, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
- No. 5, Midnights
- No. 7, Lover
- No. 10, Folklore
- No. 18, Red (Taylor’s Version)
- No. 19, 1989
- No. 21, Reputation
- No. 23, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
- No. 38, Evermore
- No. 67, Speak Now
- No. 138, Taylor Swift
On the Hot 100, Swift tallies a whopping 25 songs: all 22 tracks from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), plus “Cruel Summer” (No. 9; from Lover), “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (No. 10) and “Anti-Hero” (No. 20; the latter two from Midnights). This is just the sixth week in the Hot 100’s history that an artist has claimed 25% of the chart. One of those weeks was in November 2021, when Swift charted 26 songs, concurrent with the Billboard 200 debut of Red (Taylor’s Version). Here’s a look at every such occurrence:
Most Songs to Chart on the Hot 100 in a Single Week:
- 36, Morgan Wallen, March 18, 2023
- 28, Morgan Wallen, March 25, 2023
- 27, Drake, July 14, 2018
- 26, Taylor Swift, Nov. 27, 2021
- 25, Taylor Swift, July 22, 2023
- 25, Lil Baby, Oct. 29, 2022
Rounding out the top five of the Artist 100, Morgan Wallen rises 3-2 as his “Last Night” leads the Hot 100 for a 14th week, Luke Combs climbs 4-3, SZA ascends 6-4 and Peso Pluma pushes 7-5 for his first week in the region.
The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.