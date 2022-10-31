Taylor Swift Is ‘IN SHAMBLES’ Over ‘Midnights’ Dominating the Hot 100 Top 10

She laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line. Taylor Swift took to social media on Monday (Oct. 31) to react to her record-setting domination of this week’s top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the superstar tweeted along with the Billboard story breaking the historic news of her being the first artist to ever occupy every single spot in the top 10.

While Midnights‘ first single “Anti-Hero” rocketed to the top of the chart as Tay’s ninth career No. 1, the rest of the top 10 also contains, in order, “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” the Lana Del Rey-assisted “Snow on the Beach,” “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled,” “Question…?,” “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” “Karma” and “Vigilante Shit.”

But that’s not all: A bit further down the all-genre tally, Swift, in fact, charted all 20 tracks on Midnights (3am Edition) on the Hot 100, including standard album closer “Mastermind,” “Labyrinth” and “Sweet Nothing” at Nos. 13, 14 and 15.

Of the seven bonus tracks, fan-favorite highlight “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” landed highest at No. 20. The other six placements included “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” at No. 21, “The Great War” at No. 26, “Paris” at No. 32, “High Infidelity” at No. 33, “Glitch” at No. 41 and closing ballad “Dear Reader” rounding out the set at No. 45.

Midnights set plenty of other high-water marks for the icon’s already illustrious career, including being the first album to cross the million mark in its first week since her own reputation in 2017 and delivering the biggest first-week sales of any album in the seven years since Adele’s 25 was released in 2015.

Check out Taylor’s emotional reaction to making Billboard history below.