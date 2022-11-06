Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Holds at No. 1 In U.K.

It’s still Midnights time in the U.K., where Taylor Swift locks down another chart double.

The pop superstar’s tenth and latest album Midnights reigns supreme for a second consecutive week on the Official Albums Chart, having smashed records in its opening stanza. Over on the national singles chart, published Nov. 4, album opener “Anti-Hero” comes out on top for a second week.

With Midnights holding firm, TayTay beats none other than the Beatles, whose classic album from 1966, Revolver, reenters at No. 2. Revolver led the U.K. chart for seven consecutive weeks following its original release, and vaults into the top 5 for the first time since December 1966, the OCC reports.

That’s all thanks to a “super deluxe” re-release, which include outtakes, hand selected to reveal the “humanness” behind the recording of Revolver. This includes a melancholy, acoustic version of “Yellow Submarine,” sung by John Lennon.

The Beatles rewrote chart history during their all-to-brief recording career. With 17 U.K. No. 1 albums, no other act has as many leaders. The remixed and expanded Revolver box set is the best-seller on vinyl this week.

Coming in at No. 3 on the U.K. tally, is Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s Together In Vegas, the highest debut on the latest frame. It’s the pair’s fifth top 5 album as a duo with following 2016’s Together (No. 1), 2017’s Together Again (No. 1), 2019’s Back Together (No. 2) and 2020’s Together At Christmas (No. 1).

Meanwhile, London producer Fred Again lands in the top 5 for the first time with Actual Life 3, the final cut in his Actual Life trilogy. It’s new at No. 4.

The U.K. top ten this week welcomes new releases from Massive Wagons (TRIGGERED! at No. 6); Tom Odell (Best Day Of My Life at No. 7); Foo Fighters (The Essential at No. 10), while further down the list, Paul Weller scores his 27th Top 40 appearance with Will Of The People, a 3xLP collection of rare B-sides, remixes and live recordings from the years 2002-2021. It’s new at No. 15.

Finally, after opening for Ed Sheeran earlier this year, rising singer-songwriter Dylan (real name Natasha Woods) bags her first top 20 with The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn. It’s new at No. 19.