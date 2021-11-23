Here Are the Answers to Taylor Swift & Mariah Carey Billboard x VersusGame Matchups

It was a battle of “will they” or “won’t they” on the latest Billboard x VersusGame matchups for the charts dated Nov. 27. The games were available to play in the first week following Taylor Swift‘s release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and as the bells of holiday music begin to ring more loudly.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

As announced last month, Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes and monetize trend predictions. Billboard is hosting biweekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. (In previous games, VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes 72% of the time so far.)

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Earlier this year, nine songs from Taylor Swift‘s Fearless (Taylor‘s Version) charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Will Red (Taylor‘s Version) earn more Hot 100 hits next week: Yes or No?

Answer: A resounding yes. Swift debuted a staggering 26 songs on the Hot 100, all from Red (Taylor’s Version). That’s the best one-week total ever by a woman, while, in the 63-year history of the chart, only Drake has charted more songs in a single week: 27, in 2018, concurrent with the chart start of his album Scorpion.

Will Mariah Carey‘s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” re-enter the Billboard Hot 100 next week: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” jingles back onto the Hot 100 at No. 36. The 1994 carol first hit No. 1 in 2019 and has since led for five total weeks, the most among holiday songs.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com. Both of this week’s questions are now live on Billboard‘s Versus page and are open to play through Saturday, Nov. 20.

This week’s questions are:

Will all 12 songs from the standard edition of Adele’s 30 chart in the top 40 of next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Yes or No?

And, Will Lil Nas X’s Montero spend a 10th week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 next week: Yes or No?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.