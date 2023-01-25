Taylor Swift Holds Atop Artist 100, Miley Cyrus Returns to Top 10 Thanks to ‘Flowers’

Taylor Swift extends her record run at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Jan. 28), as she tallies her 62nd week as the top musical act in the United States.

Swift continues her dominance thanks to two charting singles on the Billboard Hot 100 from her latest album, Midnights. Her former eight-week No. 1 “Anti-Hero,” which became her sole longest-leading hit a week earlier, ranks at No. 3, while new single “Lavender Haze” places at No. 34.

Midnights holds at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 73,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, after spending five weeks at No. 1. Swift boasts nine sets on the survey, the most among all acts: Midnights, Folklore (No. 22), Lover (No. 26), 1989 (No. 34), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 35), Evermore (No. 58), Reputation (No. 63), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 125) and Speak Now (No. 138).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Miley Cyrus re-enters at No. 3, reaching the top five for the first time thanks to her new single “Flowers.” The song bounds in at No. 1 on the Hot 100, becoming Cyrus’ second leader, after 2013’s “Wrecking Ball.” She last appeared on the Artist 100 in July 2021, and previously peaked at No. 9 in December 2020.

Rounding out the top five of the Artist 100, SZA holds at No. 2, as her album SOS spends a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Morgan Wallen dips 3-4 and The Weeknd descends 4-5.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.