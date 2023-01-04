×
Taylor Swift Becomes First Act to Rule Artist 100 Chart in 8 Distinct Years

She spends a record-extending 59th week at No. 1.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/GI

Taylor Swift extends her record run atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart, as she tallies a 59th total week at No. 1 (on the latest Jan. 7-dated list).

Swift holds as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of her album Midnights. The set ranks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with 106,000 equivalent album units earned Dec. 23-29, according to Luminate. Of its 10 weeks on the chart, five have been at No. 1.

In total, Swift places eight albums on the latest Billboard 200, the most among all acts: Midnights, Lover (No. 44), Folklore (No. 48), Red (Taylor’s Version) (No. 54), Evermore (No. 55), 1989 (No. 85), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No. 121) and Reputation (No. 147).

Swift also charts two songs from Midnights on the Billboard Hot 100: former six-week No. 1 “Anti-Hero,” at No. 8, and “Lavender Haze,” at No. 64 (after it debuted at its No. 2 high upon the set’s chart entrance).

Notably, Swift has now ruled Artist 100 charts dated in eight separate years: 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, becoming the first artist to achieve the feat since the survey began in 2014.

Rounding out the top five of the latest Artist 100, SZA holds at No. 2 as her new album SOS spends a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200; Morgan Wallen keeps at No. 3; Harry Styles pushes 8-4; and The Weeknd rises 7-5.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

