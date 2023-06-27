Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist to Spend 70 Weeks at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 70th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 1) thanks to nine albums on the latest Billboard 200 and three songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the Billboard 200, Swift’s 2022 LP Midnights ranks at No. 4 with 60,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, after spending six weeks at No. 1.

Here’s a recap of her current Billboard 200-charting titles:

Rank, Title:

No. 4, Midnights

No. 10, Lover

No. 14, Folklore

No. 18, 1989

No. 23, Reputation

No. 25, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 38, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 39, Speak Now

No. 40, Evermore

Swift scores nine titles in the Billboard 200’s top 40 for a fourth time, after achieving the feat on charts dated May 20, 27 and June 3. No other artist has earned the honor (dating to August 1963 when the survey became a combined stereo and mono album listing.)

Notably, Speak Now rises 42-39 ahead of its new re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), due July 7.

On the Hot 100, Swift charts with current Midnights single “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice (up 9-7), former eight-week leader “Anti-Hero” (holding at No. 12), and Lover cut, and new promoted single, “Cruel Summer” (39-18). “Cruel Summer” surpasses its original No. 29 peak in 2019 and becomes Swift’s 69th career top 20 hit, the second-most in the chart’s history, after Drake’s 116.

“Cruel Summer” is the Hot 100’s top Sales Gainer, as it bounds 32-10 on Digital Song Sales (3,000 sold, up 71%), to become Swift’s record-extending 84th top 10.

ATEEZ re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 3, a new high, thanks to the act’s new set The World EP.2 : Outlaw. The project debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (105,000 units), becoming the group’s highest charting album, and No. 1 on Top Album Sales.

Gunna re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5, as his new LP — A Gift & A Curse — arrives at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (85,000 units), becoming his fifth top 10. Eleven songs from the album land on the latest Hot 100, led by “Fukumean” and “Back to the Moon” at Nos. 16 and 29, respectively.

Plus, Queens of the Stone Age re-enter the Artist 100 at No. 7, returning to the chart for the first time since 2017, thanks to the group’s new LP In Times New Roman… The album debuts at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 (40,000 units), becoming the band’s fourth top 10.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.