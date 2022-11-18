×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Extends Chart Reign In Australia

Lewis Tomlinson beats Bruce Springsteen to the runner-up spot on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift retains the chart double in Australia with Midnights and “Anti-Hero,” as Louis Tomlinson beats Bruce Springsteen to the runner-up spot on the national albums chart.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Bruce Springsteen

King Stingray

Louis Tomlinson

See latest videos, charts and news

Tomlinson can claim bragging rights in his duel with the Boss, as the former One Direction star debuts at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart with Faith In The Future.

Related

BLUE ENCOUNT

BLUE ENCOUNT Talks the Band's Future as Reflected in 'Z.E.R.O.,' the Ending Theme of 'Code Geass'

The British pop singer’s second album manages to outrun Bruce Springsteen’s latest effort Only The Strong Survive, which opens at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart.

Faith In The Future bags a solo career best for Tomlinson, bettering the No. 6 peak for 2020’s Walls. Springsteen, however, has racked up five No. 1 ARIA Albums over the course of his decades-long, 21-album career.

Making a noteworthy splash is King Stingray’s self-titled album, which returns to the top 10, at No. 6.  It’s shaping as a big month for the Yolŋu indie-rockers, who are in the hunt for several ARIA Awards, including album of the year, best group, the Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist, best rock album and best cover art, with the winners announced next Thursday (Nov. 24) in Sydney.

Also new to the albums chart is Noiseworks’ Evolution, the Aussie pop-rock act’s first album in 30 years. It’s new at No. 25.  

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Swift enters a fourth week at No. 1 with “Anti-Hero,” one of a string of Midnights tracks still impacting the national survey (most, however, are losing traction).

No new releases appear on the ARIA top 40, published Nov. 11, though Meghan Trainor can feel brand new with “Made You Look.” The doo-wop number cracks the top 10 for the first time in its third week, lifting 12-7. Trainor’s profile is set to soar in these parts, with the U.S. pop star appearing in the ad campaign for free-to-air Channel 7’s new season of Australian Idol, for which she will serve as a judge alongside Harry Connick Jr, Amy Shark and shock-jock Kyle Sandilands.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad