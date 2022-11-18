Taylor Swift Extends Chart Reign In Australia

Taylor Swift retains the chart double in Australia with Midnights and “Anti-Hero,” as Louis Tomlinson beats Bruce Springsteen to the runner-up spot on the national albums chart.

Tomlinson can claim bragging rights in his duel with the Boss, as the former One Direction star debuts at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart with Faith In The Future.

The British pop singer’s second album manages to outrun Bruce Springsteen’s latest effort Only The Strong Survive, which opens at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart.

Faith In The Future bags a solo career best for Tomlinson, bettering the No. 6 peak for 2020’s Walls. Springsteen, however, has racked up five No. 1 ARIA Albums over the course of his decades-long, 21-album career.

Making a noteworthy splash is King Stingray’s self-titled album, which returns to the top 10, at No. 6. It’s shaping as a big month for the Yolŋu indie-rockers, who are in the hunt for several ARIA Awards, including album of the year, best group, the Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist, best rock album and best cover art, with the winners announced next Thursday (Nov. 24) in Sydney.

Also new to the albums chart is Noiseworks’ Evolution, the Aussie pop-rock act’s first album in 30 years. It’s new at No. 25.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Swift enters a fourth week at No. 1 with “Anti-Hero,” one of a string of Midnights tracks still impacting the national survey (most, however, are losing traction).

No new releases appear on the ARIA top 40, published Nov. 11, though Meghan Trainor can feel brand new with “Made You Look.” The doo-wop number cracks the top 10 for the first time in its third week, lifting 12-7. Trainor’s profile is set to soar in these parts, with the U.S. pop star appearing in the ad campaign for free-to-air Channel 7’s new season of Australian Idol, for which she will serve as a judge alongside Harry Connick Jr, Amy Shark and shock-jock Kyle Sandilands.