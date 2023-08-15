Taylor Swift Extends Artist 100 Longevity Record to 76 Weeks at No. 1

Taylor Swift spends a record-extending 76th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Aug. 19), thanks to the continued success of her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), as well as 10 additional albums on the Billboard 200 and five songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

The set ranks to No. 4 in its fifth week on the Billboard 200 with 60,000 equivalent album units earned Aug. 4-10, according to Luminate, after spending its first two weeks at No. 1. It became Swift’s first re-recorded album, of three that she’s released so far, to notch its first two weeks at the summit.

Also boosting Swift’s Artist 100 standing are 10 additional albums on the Billboard 200. This is the fifth week (all consecutive) that Swift has landed 11 titles on the survey. Four weeks ago, she became just the third act – and first woman – to chart at least 11 in a single week, following The Beatles and Prince.

Here’s a recap of Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles.

Rank, Title:

No. 4, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

No. 5, Midnights

No. 6, Lover

No. 9, Folklore

No. 13, 1989

No. 15, reputation

No. 18, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 24, Evermore

No. 30, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 144, Taylor Swift

No. 181, Speak Now

Swift also boasts four albums in the Billboard 200’s top 10 for a third time. Last month, she became the first living artist to achieve the feat in nearly 60 years.

On the Hot 100, Swift charts five songs: “Cruel Summer” (up 4-3, a new high), “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (20-13), “Anti-Hero” (31-18), “Blank Space” (a re-entry at No. 49) and “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” (76-63).

“Blank Space,” Swift’s seven-week Hot 100 No. 1 in 2014-15 from her album 1989, has been gaining in recent weeks, as she has been performing it on The Eras Tour, and ahead of the Aug. 9 announcement of her re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version), due Oct. 27.

Rounding out the Artist 100’s top five, Travis Scott drops to No. 2, Morgan Wallen rises 4-3, Luke Combs lifts 5-4 and Post Malone falls 3-5.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.