Taylor Swift’s ‘Exile’ Rules Top TV Songs Chart After ‘You’ Appearance

Taylor Swift’s “Exile,” featuring Bon Iver, reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, presented by Tunefind, for October 2021 after being heard in an episode of Netflix’s You.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by MRC Data during the corresponding period of October 2021.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bon Iver Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

“Exile,” a top 10 for Swift on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart in November 2020, crowns Top TV Songs after its appearance in the season 3 finale of You, released alongside the full season on Oct. 15.

In October 2020, the song received 11.6 million U.S. on-demand streams and was downloaded 3,000 times, according to MRC Data. As a result of its You feature, it’s returned to the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart since the Oct. 30 tally, rising as high as No. 12 (Nov. 20).

“Exile” is one of three You songs on the October survey, joined by Lord Huron and Allison Ponthier’s “I Lied” (No. 4; 2 million streams, 1,000 downloads) and Lorde’s “Supercut” (No. 7; 1.9 million streams).

See the full top 10, featuring songs from Ted Lasso, The Resident, Grey’s Anatomy, Maid, Station 19, Another Life and Locke & Key in addition to the three You entries, below.

Rank, Title, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Exile,” Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver, You (Netflix)

2. “Karma Police,” Radiohead, Ted Lasso (Apple+)

3. “Iris,” Valerie Broussard, The Resident (FOX)

4. “I Lied,” Lord Huron & Allison Ponthier, You (Netflix)

5. “Brighter Days,” Blessing Offor, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

6. “Eye for An Eye,” Mags Duval, Maid (Netflix)

7. “Supercut,” Lorde, You (Netflix)

8. “All This Love,” Ruby Amanfu, Station 19 (ABC)

9. “I Guess You Get What’s Coming,” Cody Crump, Another Life (Netflix)

10. “Will It Ever Be the Same,” Young Summer, Locke & Key (Netflix)