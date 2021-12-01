See the Sweet Gift Taylor Swift Sent Don McLean After Breaking His Hot 100 Record

Don McLean received an unexpected surprise from Taylor Swift in the mail this week, after the younger singer-songwriter broke his decades-long record on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), the “American Pie” singer shared a photo of Swift’s gift of flowers and a sweet note. “What a classy artist!” McLean tweeted, sharing Swift’s handwritten inscription that reads, “Don, I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Your music has been so important to me. Sending love one writer of LONG SONGS to another. Your fan, Taylor.”

The gracious gesture comes on the heels of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — including Swift’s long-rumored 10-minute take on the Red fan favorite — unseating “American Pie” as the longest No. 1 Hot 100 hit in Billboard history. (At 10 minutes and 13 seconds, “All Too Well” outpaces the former titleholder’s run time of 8:36 by just under two minutes.)

“There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power,” McLean told Billboard after Swift bested his record. “‘American Pie’ remained on top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

After debuting at No. 1, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” dropped to the No. 4 spot this week, with Adele’s “Easy on Me” reigns atop the chart for a fifth non-consecutive week.

